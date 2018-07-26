Anthony Martial leaves Manchester United’s US tour for birth of child

Anthony Martial has left Manchester United’s summer tour of the United States to be present at the birth of his second child.

The French forward was ruled out of manager Jose Mourinho’s plans for the International Champions Cup match against AC Milan in Carson, California.

Martial has now departed from the United camp to be with his partner Melanie Da Cruz, Press Association Sport understands.

He played from the start in United’s opening tour matches against the San Jose Earthquakes and Club America.

United also play Liverpool and Real Madrid before their tour ends next week, and are then next in action when they play Bayern Munich in a friendly in Germany on August 5.

They begin their Premier League campaign with a home match against Leicester on Friday, August 10.

Martial, 22, has been linked with a summer transfer away from United.

