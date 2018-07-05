Anthony Joshua to stage next two fights at Wembley

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will stage his next two fights at Wembley Stadium with a defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts taking place in September.

Joshua has a history of selling out huge fights, with the 28-year-old setting a post-war attendance record of 90,000 at Wembley for his 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

He has since twice filled the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, defending his belts against Carlos Takam in October before taking Joseph Parker’s WBO belt in March – with the two events in the Welsh capital pulling in over 150,000 fans.

“I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff,” said Joshua, announcing his September 22 return to the capital, with another fight scheduled for April 13 next year.

“I want to thank the supporters from Wales and Great Britain and also the people of London for patiently awaiting my return.

“Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing. Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den.”

🗣️ "The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing. Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den" - @anthonyfjoshua 🦁 pic.twitter.com/p4pr9VT5ln — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) July 5, 2018

An announcement on the opponent for Joshua’s clash in September will be made next week.

However, plans are already well under way with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan working closely with Transport for London, who will postpone planned engineering works on the two dates and provide additional staff in order to cope with another anticipated sell-out.

Capacity for @anthonyfjoshua next fight on September 22 will be at 90,000 - we are expecting the April 13 capacity to be extended to over 100,000 #AJscominghome 🦁 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 5, 2018

“I’m extremely honoured to get the opportunity to promote two more shows at the national stadium and delighted for British fight fans that Anthony has made this commitment to them,” said promoter Eddie Hearn, who claimed on Twitter capacity could be increased to 100,000 for next April’s fight.

“I don’t think anyone will forget that night of April 29 against Klitschko and we plan to bring two more dramatic events to Wembley Stadium in September and April.”

- Press Association