Anthony Cunningham ratified as Roscommon manager

Roscommon clubs have ratified Anthony Cunningham as their new senior football manager.

The former Galway hurling manager succeeds Kevin McStay, who stepped down in September.

Cunningham was ratified for two years with an option of a third.

The Rossies called an emergency county board meeting tonight and the managerial vacancy was the only item on the agenda.

Cunningham has footballing credentials in Roscommon, having managed St. Brigid's to a pair of county titles as well as a Connacht championship in 2006.

The Kiltoom resident also helped Westmeath side Garrycastle to an All Ireland final in 2012.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

FootballRoscommonGAA

