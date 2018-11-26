Another departure for Dundalk as striker moves to Sligo Rovers

There's been another departure from Dundalk today.

Striker Ronan Murray has left the Oriel Park club to join Sligo Rovers.

Murray has signed a two-year deal at the Showgrounds.

“Sligo Rovers has always meant something to me. It’s my closest club, I have friends that attend games, that play for the team and it is special to me. I’m not here to play in a team struggling,” he said.

“I’ve signed with a view to be a big part in taking the club towards former heights. I don’t think it will be overnight. It’s a two-year project at least certainly and that is why I’ve signed for that period because I believe in it.

“It’s not rhetoric or saying it for the sake of it. I’m really happy to be a Sligo Rovers player at last and more than anything I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to play here.

“The Sligo Rovers I used to hear about from David Cawley, Gary Boylan or from people in Mayo were the great years for the club.

“The 2012 league, the FAI Cups, The Showgrounds packed out. The long-term plan is to get the club at least near that. It’s a clean slate and we’ve a manager here who has a terrific track record of not just winning but of playing a brand of football that a club like Rovers love.

“What I can say is I take a lot from my time at Dundalk. I was part of a dressing-room that was exemplary, that had leadership and dedication and showed younger players how to operate and how to look after themselves and be totally dedicated to football.

“I’d like to have that influence here as well and pass that knowledge on.”

Meanwhile, Regan Donelon and Kyle Callan-McFadden are the latest players to commit to Sligo for the coming season.

