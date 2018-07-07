Another chastening defeat for Cork footballers as Tyrone advance to Super 8s

Tyrone 3-20 Cork 0-13

Cork found themselves a distant second for the second successive Championship outing as they were dismissed with ease by Tyrone in this All-Ireland Fourth Round qualifier in O’Moore Park today.

Check out the Full-Time highlights between Cork and Tyrone! pic.twitter.com/KWWUrLn5oM — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2018

After their 17-point humbling at the hands of Kerry in the Munster final two weeks previous, this game was also over as a contest long before the finish as Conor McAliskey and Ronan O’Neill goals capped what never looked like anything but a victory for Tyrone who now join Dublin, Donegal and Roscommon in Group 2 of the Super 8.

Great team work ending in a goal for Tyrone's Ronan O'Neill ! pic.twitter.com/JJlpCT2Bw0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2018

Roscommon will be their opponents in Croke Park next Saturday where they can expect a fiercer challenge than the one presented by Cork.

The psychological baggage of that loss to Kerry was evident from early doors and their frustration grew with some wild challenges, Mark Collins on Conor Meyler earning him a red card after the hour mark.

This clash lacked the zip and intensity of the Roscommon-Armagh opener and its pedestrian pace carried the whole way through. Tyrone led from the fourth minute and never went behind, only being reeled in at 0-4 apiece in the 22nd minute.

Lovely score from a tight angle from Cork's Ruairi Deane! pic.twitter.com/pslRuOJI4a — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2018

Before that, Mark White had stopped two goal-bound shots, one from Conor Meyler in the fifth minute and the second after Peter Harte struck straight at the Cork goalkeeper in the ninth.

Cork themselves have two goal chances, Michael Hurley and Luke Connolly having shots parried, but they were much the poorer side with the odd inspired moment from Collins and Ian Maguire.

After Cork drew level, Tyrone posted the next four points, two of them McAliskey frees and the latter coming after Jamie O’Sullivan picked up a black card for a trip on Harte.

Connolly, who was out of sorts in open play, sent over his third free in the 35th minute but it was cancelled out when McAliskey punished an off-the-ball foul by James Loughrey and Tyrone took a 0-10 to 0-5 advantage into half-time.

Mark Bradley with Tyrone's 3rd goal! pic.twitter.com/9Au96IB2iN — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2018

Scorers for Tyrone: C. McAliskey (1-6, 0-4 frees); R. O’Neill (1-2, 0-2 frees); C. McShane, F. Burns (0-3 each); M. Bradley (1-0); N. Sludden (0-2); C. Cavanagh, P. Harte (free), R. Donnelly, M. Donnelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: L. Connolly (0-9, 6 frees, 1 45); M. Collins (0-2); R. Deane, M. Hurley (0-1 each).

TYRONE: N. Morgan; C. McCarron, R. McNamee, M. McKernan; T. McCann, M. Donnelly (c), F. Burns; C. Cavanagh, P. Hampsey; N. Sludden, P. Harte, C. Meyler; C. McShane, R. Donnelly, C. McAliskey.

Subs for Tyrone: R. O’Neill for C. McAliskey (50); K. McGeary for C. McShane (52); M. Bradley for P. Harte (53); A. McCrory for M. McKernan (55); H.P. McGeary for R. McNamee (57); R. Brennan for F. Burns (59).

CORK: M. White; J. Loughrey, J. O’Sullivan, K. Crowley; S. Cronin, K. Flahive, C. Kiely; I. Maguire (c), B. O’Driscoll; R. Deane, M. Collins, S. White; M. Hurley, B. Hurley, L. Connolly.

Subs for Cork: K. O’Hanlon for J. O’Sullivan (black, 33); P. Kerrigan for S. Cronin (40); D. O’Connor for B. Hurley (47); M. Taylor for B. O’Driscoll (50); R. O’Toole for S. White (53); S. Ryan for J. Loughrey (56).

Sent off: M. Collins (straight, 62).

Referee: M. Deegan (Laois).