Andy Murray to return to action at Queen’s Club next week

Andy Murray will return to competitive tennis after almost a year out at the Queen’s Club next week.

The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

He practised at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.

Murray played with fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in a relaxed session on Friday.

- Press Association