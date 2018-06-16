Andy Murray to return to action at Queen’s Club next week
Andy Murray will return to competitive tennis after almost a year out at the Queen’s Club next week.
The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.
He practised at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s Fever-Tree Championships, delayed a decision until Saturday and then told tournament officials he would be there.
Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships.
He will be in the main draw, which will be made at 12pm, live on our Facebook page.
👉 https://t.co/0W3I36Iqo0
Tickets - https://t.co/vWiou0zuw9 pic.twitter.com/8IMAGCPxPs
“Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships,” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.
Murray played with fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in a relaxed session on Friday.
- Press Association
