Andy Murray to play at Eastbourne following hip problems

Andy Murray will continue his comeback in Eastbourne next week after asking for a wild card into the Nature Valley International.

The three-time grand slam champion made his return from nearly a year out with hip problems at Queen’s Club on Tuesday, losing narrowly to Nick Kyrgios in an encouraging performance.

Murray was waiting to see how he pulled up after the match before deciding where his next action would be, with exhibition contests at the Aspall Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club another option.

But the 31-year-old has decided to commit to another tournament and, with the field weaker at Eastbourne than Queen’s, Murray should have a decent chance of a first victory of his comeback.

The Scot said: “I’m looking forward to getting some more time on the grass courts at Eastbourne this week.

“I played Davis Cup there in 2006 and I know the courts and facilities there are excellent. It was good to get back to competition at Queen’s this week, and I’m hoping to build on that next week at Devonshire Park.”

Murray made his comeback with a narrow loss to Nick Kyrgios at Queen’s Club (Steven Paston/PA)

Murray, currently ranked 156, has not played a tournament in the week before Wimbledon since 2006, when the event was held in Nottingham.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman is the top-ranked entrant with Kyle Edmund set to be seeded second.

The news will boost hopes that Murray will be able to compete at Wimbledon. The two-time champion was unsure following the defeat by Kyrgios whether best-of-five-sets tennis was the right thing for his body at this stage of his comeback.

- Press Association