Andy Murray suffers first-round exit at Western & Southern Open

Andy Murray was beaten 6-1 1-6 6-4 by Lucas Pouille in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Murray, back on court after pulling out of the Citi Open in Washington earlier this month, had won all four previous meetings with the Frenchman but was below par and too inconsistent against the 16th seed.

Former world number one Murray was broken in the first game as Pouille took the opening set in just over 30 minutes.

The fifth time is the charm for Lucas Pouille 👏.



The 🇫🇷 beats former World No. 1 Andy Murray for the first time in five @FedEx #ATP Head2Head meetings, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, to reach the second round at @CincyTennis. How far can the No. 16 seed go? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oFvh6js2T5 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) August 13, 2018

Murray hit straight back to level the match after winning the second set 6-1 in convincing style.

He broke Pouille in the first game and never looked back, stepping on to the front foot, finding his range and playing more aggressively.

Pouille was broken for a second time to trail 4-1 and after Murray comfortably held, the Frenchman lost his serve again in the seventh game to send the match into a decider.

But Murray lost his way again and could not contain the impressive shot-making of Pouille, who dominated the third set to win in an hour and 53 minutes.

Pouille pounced on Murray’s nervous start to the decider as the Briton double-faulted on the first point before being broken in the opening game.

Pouille moved comfortably into a 2-0 lead and although Murray held serve in the next, he failed to convert a break point in the fourth game and fell 3-1 behind.

Murray pulled it back to 5-4, having saved match point on his serve as he trailed 5-3, but Pouille held his nerve to hold serve in the 10th game, taking the set 6-4 and sealing a deserved victory.

- Press Association