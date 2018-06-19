Andy Murray set for competitive return against Nick Kyrgios after 11 months out

Nick Kyrgios is not sure to what expect he when is on the other side of the net for Andy Murray’s long-awaited comeback.

Kyrgios is the Scot’s opponent in the Fever-Tree Championships first round at Queen’s Club as the Scot finally makes his return on Tuesday after 11 months out with a hip injury.

It will be 342 days since Murray last took to a court in a competitive match – a Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey – so his form and fitness is unknown.

It's a perfect day at The Queen’s Club. The build-up is done. The players are ready. The fans are in. Ready? Play. #queenstennis #fevertreechampionships #britishtennis A post shared by Fever-Tree Championships (@fevertreechampionships) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:02am PDT

“I’m going to go out there and play like I always play,” Kyrgios said.

“I want to serve big and play big and try to win. You know, I’m going to go out there and do the same thing. If I win, I win. If I lose, I lose.

“I don’t really know (what to expect). What I always expect from him. Obviously I know he’s going to make a lot of balls. He loves playing on grass.

“I obviously know how he plays.”

Andy Murray practised with Sam Querrey, the last man he played, at Queen’s (Steve Paston/PA)

Kyrgios and Murray are big pals, with the volatile Australian often seeking guidance from the Briton on the game.

And he is excited to be the man Murray plays on his competitive return.

“I just smiled when I saw the draw,” Kyrgios said. “I am excited, one of my better mates on Tour.

“It’s good to see him back ultimately, I think it has been pretty s****y without him.

“I am looking forward to going out and playing but to see him healthy is the main thing. I think he is awesome for the sport.

“We kept in touch a little bit. But he’s a busy man. The last thing he wants is to see me blowing up his phone. Probably can’t take me seriously, he probably had a lot to deal with and a lot of decisions to make. It’s just good to see him back.”

Murray came through another practice session on Monday, on the adjacent court to Kyrgios.

And he pulled up well, competing well in a set against American Reilly Opelka.

There is a star-studded line-up on Tuesday with second seed Grigor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic, Kyle Edmund, Milos Raonic, Tomas Berdych, David Goffin and last year’s champion Feliciano Lopez in action.

Dan Evans also plays on his first return to an ATP Tour-level tournament since serving a drugs ban.

- Press Association