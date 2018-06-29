Andy Murray drawn against Benoit Paire at Wimbledon despite injury fears

Andy Murray will face Benoit Paire in the first round at Wimbledon.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray was drawn against the world number 48 from France on Friday.

Murray has played three matches since making his comeback last week, after 11 months sidelined with long-term hip trouble.

Murray had surgery on his right hip in January, only returning to action on June 18, facing Nick Kyrgios at Queen's.

He overcame Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne on Monday, only to lose in straight sets to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund in the second round on Wednesday.

Defending champion Roger Federer will start his 20th Wimbledon campaign against Serb Dusan Lajovic.

Garbine Muguruza will begin the defence of her title against Britain's Naomi Broady.

- PA