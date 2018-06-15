Andy Murray delays decision on whether to make Queen’s comeback

Andy Murray will make a decision about his Queen’s participation on Saturday.

The two-time Wimbledon winner has not played competitively since last year’s SW19 showpiece, undergoing surgery to cure a hip complaint.

He practised at Queen’s on Friday and will make a formal announcement before Saturday’s noon draw, Press Association Sport understands.

Andy Murray had a hit out at Queen’s on Friday (John Walton/PA)

He had been due to make his decision after a two-set hit with fellow Brit Cameron Norrie, but will now wait another day.

Queen’s has 16 of the world’s top 30 players signed up and starts on Monday, with Wimbledon getting under way on July 2.

If Murray does head to Queen’s, he will be joined by Dan Evans, who was won 15 out of 18 matches since serving a drugs ban. He has been handed a wildcard.

