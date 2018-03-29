Andy Murray aiming for June return to action in the Netherlands

Andy Murray is set to return to ATP Tour action at the Libema Open in the Netherlands in June.

The grass-court tournament takes place from June 11-17, the week before the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club, where the former world number one had been scheduled to make his main tour comeback following hip surgery.

Murray said: "I am looking forward to getting back on the grass and to play in Rosmalen for the first time. I've heard lots of good things about the tournament and the courts are meant to be very good - it's the perfect way for me to prepare for Wimbledon."

Securing the presence of Murray, fitness permitting, is a major coup for the event, and tournament director Marcel Hunze said: "In the past years we invested heavily in the quality of the tournament and the grass courts. The participation of Wimbledon champion, and grass court specialist, Andy Murray is a great reward."

The Scot is expected to add further tournaments to his schedule soon, but an asterisk remains considering the 30-year-old has only this week returned to the court after going under the knife in Melbourne in January.

Murray has chosen the Nice academy of Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou as his training base as he steps up his recovery from the injury that has sidelined him from competition since Wimbledon last summer.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been practising with promising junior Aidan McHugh, who he manages via his 77 agency, and could return to tournament action in a month.

Murray will make a late decision on whether to play in the Challenger Tour event in Glasgow starting on April 30, one of two new second-tier tournaments announced by the Lawn Tennis Association this month, partly with the Scot's return in mind.

Murray could also play in Loughborough towards the end of May while, if he wants extra grass-court play, there is another Challenger in Surbiton beginning on June 4.

