Andy Friend's coaching team sign up for two more years at Connacht

Connacht have been given some renewed stability with the news that three of the province's coaching staff have signed contract extensions.

Attack coach Nigel Carolan, forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, and defence coach Peter Wilkins have all signed new deals tethering them to the Sportsground until the summer of 2021

(Left to right) defence coach Peter Wilkins and forwards coach Jimmy Duffy. Pic: Sportsfile

Head coach Andy Friend says the signing of the new contracts means they can continue to focus on bringing winning rugby to Connacht.

Friend said: “One of the first things that struck me when I took up the position of Head Coach of Connacht Rugby was the strength of the coaching team that was already in place.

"They are an exceptional team and one of the best collective groups I have worked with in my coaching career.

"Obviously a major priority for us has been to retain the services of these guys into the future and I am delighted that we are now in a position to announce this great news.

"We can now continue to focus on producing an exciting, attacking and ultimately winning brand of rugby for the seasons ahead.”