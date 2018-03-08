Andrew Robertson rewards young fan who donated his pocket money to charity

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson rewarded a young Reds fan who gave up his pocket money for charity before their Champions League match against Porto.

Robertson penned a letter and sent a signed shirt from team-mate Roberto Firmino to Alfie Radford after he had given up his savings to buy food for Fans Supporting Foodbanks before Tuesday’s goalless draw at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side advanced into the quarter-finals of the competitions.

The foodbank, which supports people in the Liverpool area, dubbed the youngster as ‘fan of the month’ on their Twitter account on Wednesday morning, before his mother Amy Radford posted a picture on social media of her son with the Brazilian’s match shirt and letter from Robertson later in the day.

Alfie's story won't be reported by the media, why would it ?



Our "Fan of the Month" spent his pocket money to buy food to donate to those less fortunate.



The future of our City & the beautiful game is safe if we produce children like Alfie Radford.



RT If you agree #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/p9cmPoTsB4 — Fans Supporting Foodbanks (@SFoodbanks) March 7, 2018

The Scotland international wrote: “I saw on Twitter that you did something very special for the foodbanks at Anfield last night.

“I remember from being your age just how important pocket money is and how’s there’s hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself with it.

“For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing. Let me tell you now, that is brilliant from you and sets an example to the rest of us that showing a little care and thought for others is really important – it’s also very Liverpool! Foodbanks is a cause close to my own heart what you’ve done will stay with me for a long time.

“You’ve done something amazing for other people and expected nothing in return for it. Because of that I want to make sure it is rewarded.

“I’ve got one of Roberto Firmino’s match shirts from this season and asked him to sign it for you, by way of a thank you for what you did for the food banks. Let’s be honest Alfie – no one wants a left-back’s shirt – which is why I got you Bobby’s instead. Hope that’s okay.

“I’ll make sure all the lads hear about what you’ve done. You’ve done LFC proud Alfie – your family will be made up with you I’m sure.”