Amy Broadhurst loses out on bronze medal following controversial decision

Amy Broadhurst was denied a bronze medal in controversial circumstances at the World Women's Elite Championships in New Delhi today.

The Dundalk boxer lost her light-welterweight quarter-final on a majority decision to India's own Simranjit Kaur.

Broadhurst was denied a point for what appeared a clear knock-down, and was also docked a point in the third round for 'slapping'.

There were was no such controversy for Kellie Harrington.

The Dublin lightweight is guaranteed at least a bronze following her unanimous decision win over Canada’s Caroline Veyre.

Harrington will return to the ring on Thursday for her semi final with Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova.

Digital Desk