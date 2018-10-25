American college football set to return to Ireland in 2020

American college football is set to return to Ireland in a move which is expected to pump €250m into the local economy.

The five-game series will kick off with the Navy scheduled to play Norte Dame in August 2020, at the Aviva Stadium.

At the @AVIVAStadium to announce that College Football is coming back to Dublin for a new five year series, kicking off in August 2020 with the return of Navy vs Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/PEXHxzDCoa — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 25, 2018

A number of other fixtures and teams are also to be unveiled as part of the event.

US high schools will have the opportunity to travel and play in Ireland as part of the “Dublin Friday Night Lights” programme.

The previous Navy and Notre Dame fixture in the Aviva Stadium in 2012 attracted 35,000 fans from the US, which is claimed to be one of the largest economic and tourism boosts for the country.

The fixture is one of the oldest rivalries in College Football, with Notre Dame winning the previous Dublin showdown 50-10.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was delighted that College Football is returning to Dublin.

“With so many things in the world today that seek to divide us, sport is one thing that can unite us. We are banded together in a common cause, why sport matters.” An Taoiseach speaking at the Launch of College Football 2020. pic.twitter.com/hXs14JAk9f — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) October 25, 2018

Speaking at a media event today, he said: “College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport, and to bring it back to Ireland for a five-game series is wonderful news for Irish tourism and for sports fans.

“Major games showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading hospitality and tourism sector front and centre.

“I look forward to the first game of the series with the return of Notre Dame vs Navy in August 2020. I have no doubt it will be a hugely popular occasion.”

Packages for the game will go on sale from October 25 through Corporate.ie.

Travel packages will also go on sale from October 25 through Anthony Travel.- Press Association