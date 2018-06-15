‘Amazing’ Ronaldo hailed as ‘greatest goalscorer of all time’ as Twitter reacts

Back to World Cup Sport Home

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his incredible goalscoring record as he single-handedly earned Portugal a vital point in their World Cup opener with neighbours Spain.

The Real Madrid man scored a hat-trick, capped by a stunning 88th-minute free-kick, as the game ended 3-3.

Bizarrely, it was his first free-kick goal in international tournament football, completing his 51st career treble.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to Ronaldo’s scintillating display in Sochi.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Football, UK, World, Worldcup, Ronaldo, Social, UK, Portugal, FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup, FIFA World Cup, Portugal, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport