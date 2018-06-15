‘Amazing’ Ronaldo hailed as ‘greatest goalscorer of all time’ as Twitter reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his incredible goalscoring record as he single-handedly earned Portugal a vital point in their World Cup opener with neighbours Spain.

The Real Madrid man scored a hat-trick, capped by a stunning 88th-minute free-kick, as the game ended 3-3.

Bizarrely, it was his first free-kick goal in international tournament football, completing his 51st career treble.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media reacted to Ronaldo’s scintillating display in Sochi.

Amazing @Cristiano no words — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) June 15, 2018

Ronaldooooooooooooooooo — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo is on 🔥 BOOM @FIFAWorldCup — Kelly Smith MBE (@kelly_smith10) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo scores his 51st hat-trick. His goal was his first successful freekick in a major tournaments at the 45th attempt. Incredible. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 15, 2018

😳😳😳 — André Schürrle (@Andre_Schuerrle) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo big game big player biggest stage we are witnessing greatness #Worldcup2018Russia 🇵🇹 — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 15, 2018

51 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 51st career hat-trick (club and country), and his treble was also the 51st hat-trick scored in World Cup history. Symmetry. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

What a game! Unbelievable quality from both sides in different ways. Cristiano Ronaldo was a true leader out there, took responsibility made some great attacking runs a freekick! Spain played the football they love, unreal to watch! Great night in Sochi! #Worldcup2018Russia — Andrei Kanchelskis (@AAKanchelskis) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo the 🐐 can’t even argue it no more 🙈 — Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) June 15, 2018

OMG — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) June 15, 2018

Stop it. Incredible. Cristiano Ronaldo is a GOD. What a game. 3-3 Spain v Portugal. World Cup has began. Cometh the hour to deliver on the Biggest stage. BANG! ⚽️⚽️⚽️💥 — John Salako (@JohnSalako) June 15, 2018

What a stunning free kick! Great way to make a hat trick 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) June 15, 2018

- Press Association