AllianzLeagues Review Podcast: Kilkenny's strength without their spine, Kerry hit all the right notes

Listen to Tony Leen, Michael Moynihan, James Woodlock, Michael Meehan and more review the opening league weekend.

Michael Moynihan saw Kilkenny send a warning shot against Cork, an impressive show of strength considering they were missing the spine of their team.

Former Tipperary star James Woodlock already detected Liam Sheedy’s imprint on the team in their win over Clare.

Tony Leen saw much to encourage new Kerry boss Peter Keane in the win over Tyrone, though the new Gaelic football rules had little impact on the game.

The rules did cause confusion in Brewster Park, where Fermanagh escaped with a draw against Cork. Orla Bannon talked to Ronan McCarthy about the late controversy.

We also hear John Fogarty’s thoughts on Monaghan's defeat of Dublin and Michael Meehan saw Galway's winning start against Cavan.