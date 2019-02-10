Allianz League Round-up: Two points separate top six in Division 3, Leitrim and Derry top Division 4

It's tight in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League after three rounds, with just two points separating the top six teams, while Leitrim and Derry are the only unbeaten sides in Division 4.

Longford top Division 3, after a 1-11 to 0-9 win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Substitute Connor Berry netted the only goal of the game in the 61st minute, after a tightly balanced affair.

The sides were tied at 0-5 apiece at half-time, with the visitors moving three points clear at the end of the third quarter, only for Carlow to cut the gap to the minimum with 10 minutes remaining.

Berry fired to the net after a deliver from Colm P Smyth, before Carlow finished the game with 14 men, after Sean Murphy picked up a second yellow card with eight minutes left on the clock.

Goals from Stephen Attride and Donal Kingston in a six-minute spell provided the foundations for Laois to claim a 2-18 to 2-10 win over Sligo at O'Moore Park.

The hosts led by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break, with Conor Boyle, Evan O'Carroll, Paul Cahillane and Kingston on target.

READ MORE: Clare claim second win over Cork in 2019

Laois opened up a 12-point lead by the 45th minute, but Sligo never gave up with goals from substitute Barry O'Gorman in the 50th and 60th minutes, with Laois reduced to 14 men in the closing quarter after a straight red card for Martin Scully.

An own goal deep into injury-time cost Offaly, as Louth claimed a 2-10 to 2-8 win at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park.

Defender Declan Hogan booted the ball into his own net, to hand the Wee County their second win of the campaign, after victory over Laois last weekend.

Offaly led for the majority of the contest, and aided by a strong wind assistance, were 2-5 to 1-3 clear at the break, with goals from Anton Sullivan and Shane Horan; with Ciaran Downey netting for Louth.

READ MORE: Goalkeeper saves Tyrone as draw with Roscommon gives Red Hands first league point

Meanwhile, on Saturday substitute Jerome Johnston was Down's hero in their 0-10 to 0-9 win over Westmeath in Newry.

Down were reduced to 14 men in the second quarter, following Pat Havern's dismissal, but only trailed 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Ryan Johnston and Donal O'Hare kept the hosts in touch, before Jerome Johnston bagged a vital score late on to ensure Down's second win of the campaign.

READ MORE: Tipp hit Donegal with late scores to earn first league win of 2019

Leitrim are top of Division 4 on score difference, thanks to a 0-14 to 1-10 home win over Antrim at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

A Domhnall Flynn pointed free was the vital score in a game where little separated the sides.

A fourth-minute Ryan Murray goal helped the visitors to a 1-6 to 0-6 interval lead, with Leitrim bouncing back thanks to scores from Ryan O'Rourke and Darragh Rooney, before Flynn's winner.

Derry finished strongly, as the Oak Leafers maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-12 to 1-8 away win over Waterford at Fraher Field.

Sean Whelan-Barrett netted an 11th-minute goal for Waterford, but Shane McGuigan found the net for Derry before the break to tie the game at 1-5 apiece at the interval.

READ MORE: Johnny Heaney goal sends Galway on to win over Monaghan

Derry fired on all cylinders on the restart, holding Waterford to just three second-half points - despite finishing with 13-men, after Jason Rocks and Conor McAtamney were dismissed.

Paul McNeill fired Derry's second goal in the 67th minute.

London claimed their first League win since 2016, with a 2-11 to 0-8 win over Wexford in Ruislip.

A brace of goals in the closing 10 minutes, including one from Killian Butler was vital to this home win.

Little separated the sides for the bulk of this contest, with Wexford leading 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time; before London's strong finish.

Wicklow also claimed a home with as goals from Theo Smith and Chris O'Brien were key to a 2-8 to 1-6 win over Limerick in Aughrim.

Mark Jackson was also solid between the posts for the Garden County, in a game which they led until the final quarter.

A Seamus O'Carroll goal gave Limerick a 1-5 to 0-7 lead, but O'Brien's three-pointer paved the way for a Wicklow win.