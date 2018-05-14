Allardyce blasts 'misplaced stories' and says there is no problem between him and Wayne Rooney

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says there is no problem between him and Wayne Rooney.

He's hit out at what he calls a lot of "misplaced stories" about his relationship with the former England captain.

Rooney is believed to be on the verge of a move to MLS side DC United.

Allardyce insists the decision on his future is not down to him.

The Everton boss said: "People should stop throwing accusations out that are untrue because me and Wayne Rooney have handled this very maturely and very professionally and it is now in the hands of Wayne and his representative and our board - not me."