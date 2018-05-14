All these Premier League records were rewritten in the 2017-18 season

Records tumbled in a historic Premier League season, with Manchester City to the fore.

City rewrote the history books for league champions while the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Gareth Barry and Arsene Wenger also achieved notable feats.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at the major milestones achieved.

Teams

100: Manchester City

Most goals: 106 – Manchester City

Biggest winning margin: 19 points – Manchester City

Best goal difference: +79 – Manchester City

Most wins: 32 – Manchester City

Most consecutive wins: 18 – Manchester City

W x 18 pic.twitter.com/Qg1JHCnNiB — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2017

Most away wins: 16 – Manchester City

Highest attendance: 83,222 – Tottenham v Arsenal, February 10

Most relegations: 4 – West Brom (equal with Crystal Palace, Norwich, Sunderland and Middlesbrough)

Players

32 – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Most goals in a calendar year: 39 – Harry Kane, Tottenham

In a league of his own - @HKane pic.twitter.com/gXdqR98ish — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2017

Most appearances in a career: 653 – Gareth Barry, West Brom

Most player of the month awards in a season: 3 – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Most player of the month awards in a career: 6 – Harry Kane, Tottenham (equal with Steven Gerrard)

Most headed goals in a career: 53 – Peter Crouch, Stoke

Most substitute appearances in a career: 151 – Peter Crouch, Stoke

Managers

Most matches: 827 – Arsene Wenger, Arsenal

Most seasons: 22 – Arsene Wenger, Arsenal

Most consecutive Manager of the Month awards: 4 – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City, September to December

Most clubs managed: 7 – Sam Allardyce (Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton)

- Press Association