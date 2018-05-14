All these Premier League records were rewritten in the 2017-18 season
Records tumbled in a historic Premier League season, with Manchester City to the fore.
City rewrote the history books for league champions while the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Gareth Barry and Arsene Wenger also achieved notable feats.
TeamsMost points: 100: Manchester City
The table doesn't lie... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zh6rEp55T5— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2018
Most goals: 106 – Manchester City
Biggest winning margin: 19 points – Manchester City
Best goal difference: +79 – Manchester City
Most wins: 32 – Manchester City
Most consecutive wins: 18 – Manchester City
W x 18 pic.twitter.com/Qg1JHCnNiB— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2017
Most away wins: 16 – Manchester City
Highest attendance: 83,222 – Tottenham v Arsenal, February 10
Most relegations: 4 – West Brom (equal with Crystal Palace, Norwich, Sunderland and Middlesbrough)
PlayersMost goals in a 38-game season: 32 – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
Most goals in a calendar year: 39 – Harry Kane, Tottenham
In a league of his own - @HKane pic.twitter.com/gXdqR98ish— Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2017
Most appearances in a career: 653 – Gareth Barry, West Brom
Most player of the month awards in a season: 3 – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
Most player of the month awards in a career: 6 – Harry Kane, Tottenham (equal with Steven Gerrard)
Most headed goals in a career: 53 – Peter Crouch, Stoke
Most substitute appearances in a career: 151 – Peter Crouch, Stoke
Managers
This is an emotional watch...#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/jXmEP6xcTH— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 8, 2018
Most matches: 827 – Arsene Wenger, Arsenal
Most seasons: 22 – Arsene Wenger, Arsenal
Most consecutive Manager of the Month awards: 4 – Pep Guardiola, Manchester City, September to December
Most clubs managed: 7 – Sam Allardyce (Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton)
