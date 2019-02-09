'All the selfless work undone by brainless thugs': Kilkenny GAA club's pitch damaged by vandals

A torn-up pitch and broken goalposts are the scene encountering dismayed volunteers of a Kilkenny club today.

Photos: Thomastown GAA Club

Thomastown GAA Club's pitch was vandalised last night when a jeep drove into their usually idyllic grounds on the banks of the River Nore and performed doughnuts around the rain-sodden pitch.

They caused further destruction by driving over a set of juvenile goalposts, and through netting behind one of the goals.

"We had unwelcome visitors to Grennan last night," the club posted on Facebook, with a series of pictures of the damage.

"All the selfless work that goes into maintaining the place, undone in no time by brainless thugs."

Thomastown GAA chairman Ger Walsh told local radio station KCLR that a club volunteer spotted the jeep driving recklessly across their main pitch last night.

“He was going down to go training last night. When they turned on the lights they found a jeep in the middle of the pitch and they could see some people just hanging around.

“When they came over they jumped into the jeep and sped away, back out through the gates. They had opened the gates to come into the pitch.

“They saw the number one pitch – they were just going around doing wheelies on it.

“It’s all tore up at the moment. It’s disgraceful carry-on.”