All-Ireland-winning S&C coach with Galway and Tipp set to join Munster

By John Fallon

The Polish strength and conditioning coach who played a key role in Galway and Tipperary winning the last two All-Ireland hurling titles is in line to become part of Johann van Graan’s management team in Munster.

Lukasz Kirszenstein was hailed by Tipperary hurlers for his role in their 2016 All-Ireland win and last year Galway manager Micheál Donoghue and captain David Burke also lauded him for the big part he played in their Liam MacCarthy success.

Lukasz Kirszenstein. Pic: Sportsfile

Galway are hoping to tie Kirszenstein down to a long-term deal where he would oversee a fitness programme for the county but it has now emerged that the Polish native is being lined up for a role with Munster Rugby.

Munster are in the hunt for a new fitness chief, with Aled Walters due to depart for South Africa next month where he will link up with Rassie Erasmus.

Kirszenstein, who is based in Limerick, has considerable experience working with rugby teams and served as interim strength and conditioning coach with the Munster academy for 18 months from August 2011.

He also worked with the Irish Women’s in their 2015 Six Nations triumph, having previously worked with the Munster based women in the squad from 2011 to 2014.

Kirszenstein was brought in by Tipperary manager Eamon O’Shea in November 2012 when he took charge of the Premier County.

Galway manager Donoghue witnessed the impact of Kirszenstein when he worked as part of Michael Ryan’s management team in Tipperary for a couple of seasons.

Donoghue pulled off a significant coup when he brought Kirszenstein to Galway after his first year in charge of his native county and the Pole turned out an All-Ireland winning side for the second season in a row when the Tribesmen defeated Waterford last September.

But Munster could now be the next port of call for Kirszenstein, although coach van Graan said this week that an appointment is not imminent.

“I won’t say we are close but we are busy with the process to find the right guy, the position has been advertised all over the world and there is a process with the IRFU to find the best possible candidate but it will be a while before an announcement,” said the Munster head coach.