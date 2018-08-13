All-Ireland U21 hurling final confirmed for Gaelic Grounds

By Michael Moynihan

The All-Ireland U21 hurling final between Cork and Tipperary will be played at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, at 5.30pm on Sunday 26th of August.

At a meeting of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee today the game, which features Cork and Tipperary in a rerun of the Munster final in the grade, was fixed for the Limerick venue.

Cork beat Tipperary in the provincial decider on a scoreline of 2-23 to 1-13 but Tipperary put Leinster champs Galway to the sword in the All-Ireland semi-final, 3-17 to 1-17, while Cork beat Wexford in the other semi-final, 3-26 to 0-13.

Cork sharpshooter Declan Dalton, who was stretchered off with a leg injury in the win over Wexford, is expected to be fit for the All-Ireland final.