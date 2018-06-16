All Blacks take victory over 14-man France in Wellington

A Jordie Barrett brace inspired New Zealand to a 26-13 victory over 14-man France which gave the All Blacks an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.

New Zealand's Jordie Barrett, left, dives over the try line with France's Gael Fickou, centre and Mathieu Babillot in tow during their rugby test in Wellington, New Zealand, today. Photo: AP/Dean Pemberton.

The tourists started brightly but lost their grip on the game when Benjamin Fall was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Beauden Barrett in the 12th minute which resulted in the 27-year-old fly-half failing a Head Injury Assessment.

Joe Moody and Ben Smith were also on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Cedate Gomes Sa scored France's only try just before the end.

- PA