All Blacks take victory over 14-man France in Wellington
16/06/2018
A Jordie Barrett brace inspired New Zealand to a 26-13 victory over 14-man France which gave the All Blacks an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match series.
The tourists started brightly but lost their grip on the game when Benjamin Fall was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Beauden Barrett in the 12th minute which resulted in the 27-year-old fly-half failing a Head Injury Assessment.
Joe Moody and Ben Smith were also on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Cedate Gomes Sa scored France's only try just before the end.
- PA
