Alisson reports for Liverpool training for first time
Alisson has trained with his new Liverpool team-mates for the first time.
The Reds shelled out a world-record fee for a goalkeeper in capturing the Brazil international from Roma for £65m earlier in July.
He has now joined Jurgen Klopp’s men at their training base in France following a post-World Cup break.
Alisson said on liverpoolfc.com: “It has been a great day which I had been looking forward to.
👍 @Alissonbecker 👍 pic.twitter.com/aK9EAcDXDC— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2018
“I’ve had a good few resting days with my family but we all couldn’t wait to get the new season under way soon. It’s only my first day and I feel at home already.”
Alisson’s Brazil team-mate Roberto Firmino also reported back for training, and the pair could play a part in Liverpool’s two remaining pre-season matches, against Napoli on Saturday and Torino next Tuesday.
The Reds then begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham on August 12, and Alisson said: “Although these two weeks don’t seem like a long time, it’s enough for us to be ready for our first game against West Ham.
Hello @Alissonbecker. 👋#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/6T1pZS8j8v— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 31, 2018
“We’ll play two friendlies before this game and I’m sure the hard work the squad have put in so far is going to help me become a member of the squad as quickly as possible so that I am 100% ready for our first game to kick off the Premier League in a good way.
“My first impression tells me it won’t be difficult for me here – it’s a great squad formed by great players and brilliant professionals. I’m sure it’s going to be a great season for us all.”
- Press Association
