Alison Miller returns from leg break to be named as Ireland replacement

Alison Miller has been named in the Irish Women's squad for Friday's Six Nations opener against England at Donnybrook.

The prolific winger, who broke her leg during last year's Six Nations win over Italy, takes her place among the substitutes.

The uncapped Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O'Hora and Kathryn Dane are also included on the bench.

Laura Feely replaces the injured Lindsay Peat as one of six changes from the team that lost to the USA in November.

It is hoped the experience prop will be fit to play against Scotland.

Ireland Women’s Team v England Women (Energia Park, Donnybrook – Kick-off 5pm, Friday)

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

11. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1. Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

2. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

6. Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster) Capt

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

17. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster) *

18. Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/ Connacht) *

19. Anna Caplice (Richmond)

20. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster) *

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

23. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

*Denotes Uncapped player at this level