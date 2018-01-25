Alexis Sanchez straight into Manchester United squad for FA Cup tie

New Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez will be in the squad Jose Mourinho takes to Huish Park for an FA Cup tie with League Two Yeovil.

Former Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez will be in the squad Jose Mourinho takes to Huish Park for an FA Cup tie after his signing with Manchester United.

Mourinho has promised to play a "very strong team" but conceded some players will be rested, with Sergio Romero likely to replace David De Gea in goal as he did in the last round.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly remain sidelined by injury while Axel Tuanzebe joined Aston Villa on loan on Thursday.

Provisional squad: Romero, De Gea, Pereira, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Blind, Young, McTominay, Pogba, Herrera, Matic, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Sanchez, Lukaku.

- PA