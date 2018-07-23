Alexander Cox appointed head coach of Ireland hockey team

Hockey Ireland has announced the appointment of Alexander Cox as the new head coach of Ireland men’s hockey team.

Cox joins Hockey Ireland and the Green Machine with an abundance of experience having previously held the roles of assistant coach with both the Dutch men’s and women’s national teams, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics with the latter.

He has been the head coach of Kampong men’s team since 2012 and will remain in that role. While there, he has lead the side to the top of the Hoofdklasse for 2 years in a row, as well as winning the Eurohockey League title in 2016.

Commenting on his appointment, Cox said:

I'm honoured to be the new head coach of the Irish senior men's team. The Irish culture, the work ethic and persistency of the team, motivates me to start our preparation towards the World Cup in India. I’m looking forward to working with the team, staff and Hockey Ireland.

Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels welcomes the arrival of Cox to Hockey Ireland.

He said: “After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted Alexander is joining our team, and are excited by what he can bring to the Green Machine and hockey in Ireland. His experience speaks for itself and we feel he is the right person to lead the Green Machine in this exciting World Cup year”

Alexander will begin his role on August 1st. Prior to that the Green Machine will travel to Dusseldorf for the 4 Nations Cup where they will be defending their title against Argentina, Germany and France.

4 Nations Cup Dusseldorf fixtures: 26/7/18 - Ireland vs Argentina - 5pm 27/7/18 - Ireland vs Germany - 7:15pm 29/7/18 - Ireland vs France - 9:30am