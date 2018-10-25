Alex Sandro to Manchester City? Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Juventus’ Alex Sandro is on the radar of Manchester City, The Sun reports. City scouts are said to have travelled to rivals Manchester United to see the 27-year-old in action in Tuesday’s Champions League match at Old Trafford. With Juventus reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, there could be scope for Sandro to move away from the Italian club come January. Juventus’ Alex Sandro impressed during the Champions League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sticking with Manchester City, and the club are also said to be interested in Japanese midfielder Ritsu Doan. The Mirror says City have long sought to bring the 20-year-old to England from Groningen, but they may have to wait past January. The Dutch side are keen to hold on to their £5million-rated player until next summer, the paper says.

Delighted and honoured to be called up again. Thanks for all the messages @england pic.twitter.com/R2BO1KC7QX — Marcus Bettinelli (@marcusbettss) October 4, 2018

Marcus Bettinelli looks set to secure his future with Fulham, according to the Mail. It says the goalkeeper is on the verge of signing a new, improved deal with the Cottagers following his call-up to England’s senior squad and cementing his place in Fulham’s starting XI.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on landing a left-back after being plagued by injury problems. According to The Mirror, Unai Emery has Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno in his sights, while club bosses are tracking Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico after losing Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to injury.

Social media round-up

Jose Mourinho given stern telling off by Man United owners | @neilashton_ https://t.co/HtSdjYaxfR pic.twitter.com/RJWzM5V2sf — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 24, 2018

Shock reason Manchester United won't be selling Pogba to Barcelonahttps://t.co/r7BAUVwXqs pic.twitter.com/oGi6Dn7d6d — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 25, 2018

Players to watch

Anthony Martial: The forward is close to committing his future to Manchester United, ESPN reports. Despite interest from Juventus, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, the sports site says the Frenchman is near to signing a new five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Matt O’Riley: At just 17 years old, Fulham’s midfielder is already attracting interest from a number of European clubs, including Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, the Evening Standard says. He has impressed in the first team and under-23 side, with both Shakhtar Donetsk and Valencia also said to have noticed the youngster.- Press Association