Alex Noren sets his sights on the Open after winning in Paris

Alex Noren will turn his attention to the Open Championship after staging a remarkable fightback to claim the HNA Open de France title.

Going into Sunday’s final round, the Swede found himself seven shots off the lead, but birdies at the 16th and 17th holes helped him card a 67 to set a target of seven-under-par which ultimately proved beyond the field at Le Golf National in Paris.

That completed a 10-under-par weekend for Noren, who saw American Julian Suri’s challenge dissolve when he found water with his second at the 18th and emerged with a double-bogey six.

🏆 2009 European Masters

🏆 2011 Wales Open

🏆 2011 Nordea Masters

🏆 2015 Nordea Masters

🏆 2016 Scottish Open

🏆 2016 European Masters

🏆 2016 British Masters

🏆 2016 Turkish Airlines Open

🏆 2017 BMW PGA

🏆 2018 Open de France pic.twitter.com/LvKbNWfgiT — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 1, 2018

He told Sky Sports: “On a course like this, anything can happen and I was just trying to get to six, seven, eight under. I thought that could get you into a play-off.

“The feeling of the birdie on 17, I really wanted that. You always want that and finally, I made one of those when it really matters.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought I was going to win. It’s a tricky golf course. The first two days were really tough for me and I played a lot better on the weekend.

“It’s not the way you want to see your opponent come in, but we all fight our there and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. I feel very happy right now.”

Noren’s second Rolex Series title could hardly be better timed with the Open less than three weeks away.

He said: “The Open has been the best major for me result-wise. I’m going to have a week and a half of good practice and see what I can do.”

Overnight leader Marcus Kinhult endured a difficult day as he shot a 76, which included a seven at the fourth, to slip out of contention.

It was Scotland’s Russell Knox who took up the challenge, posting a 65 to get to six under, where he finished in a tie for second along with Suri and England’s Chris Wood.

Wood’s compatriot Matthew Southgate’s 65 took him to within a shot of the trio along with Kinhult and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

However, Sergio Garcia’s hopes effectively evaporated after a seven on the first and although he recovered his composure to claim five birdies, three bogeys and a double at the last left him in a tie for eighth on four under.

If Knox, Suri and Kinult missed out on the big prize, they were at least able to console themselves with qualification for the Open.

