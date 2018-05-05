Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency brain surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage today.

The procedure on the former Manchester United manager has gone very well, according to the club.

However, they say he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

United added that the 76-year-old's family have requested privacy in the matter.

United midfielder Michael Carrick said on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss."

Ferguson's son Darren, manager of League One side Doncaster, did not attend his side's final home game of the season against Wigan due to his father's illness.