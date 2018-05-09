Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage, Manchester United have announced.

The 76-year-old former United manager is to continue his rehabilitation in hospital in Salford.

United said: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

- Press Association
