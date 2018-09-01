Alejandro Valverde wins stage eight of Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde won his second stage of the Vuelta a Espana to close the gap on race leader Rudy Molard.

Valverde (Movistar) edged out Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a dramatic uphill sprint in Almaden at the end of stage eight from Linares.

Molard (Groupama-FDJ) finished safely in the main group to retain his overall lead, although the 10 bonus seconds for the stage victory moved second-placed Valverde to within 37 seconds.

“They said it was a hard finish and people could even lose time,” Valverde said in quotes reported by cyclingnews.com

“My DS (sporting director) told me to get on Sagan’s wheel but I told him ‘I’m not going to go for the stage today – I’m going to focus on not losing time’.

“But in the end I got on Sagan’s wheel and was able to get past him. I know I’m in good shape but I was surprised with that.”

An early breakaway was allowed to gain a lead of more than 12 minutes before the peloton steadily reduced the gap and the last survivor was swallowed up with under six kilometres to go.

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) made a bid for the win with 300m remaining but was reeled in by Sagan before Valverde’s late charge gave him the victory on the line.

