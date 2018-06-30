Alan Shearer: With our record at major tournaments, how on earth can we be so arrogant?

England legend Alan Shearer has hit out at those who feel the Three Lions got into the 'easier' side of the World Cup draw with defeat to Belgium.

England's 1-0 loss meant Gareth Southgate's side face Colombia in the last-16 with a quarter-final against Sweden or Switzerland to come if they win.

Alan Shearer: Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images

Belgium, provided they beat Japan in the last-16, will face Brazil or Mexico - who are perceived as tougher teams to play.

After the defeat, headlines such as 'This way to the final' and 'England lose (but did they really win?)' were splashed across the back pages in the English media.

However, BBC pundit Shearer says England are in no position to be planning their way to a World Cup final.

"I also don't think we can start picking and plotting our route to the final and say we only have to beat Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter-finals and we are in the last four," said Shearer, writing in his BBC Sport column.

With our record at major tournaments, how on earth can we be so arrogant to look ahead like that, or think we will roll anyone over?

"England have won two knockout games at World Cups since 1990 - against Denmark in 2002 and Ecuador in 2006 - so, before we get carried away, let's deal with Colombia first."

Speaking about the Colombia clash, Shearer feels England should win - provided they play at their best.

England captain Harry Kane.

"By that I mean return to the high-tempo pressing style that we played against Tunisia and Panama. In fact, we need to step up, because Colombia are much better than both of those teams.

"I am looking forward to seeing how Harry Kane gets on against his Tottenham team-mate Davinson Sanchez, and that is one of the personal battles that might prove to be pivotal in deciding the end result."

Read Shearer's BCC Sport column in full here.

