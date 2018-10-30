Alan Quinlan picks out the crucial selection battle for Ireland in the November series

Former Ireland International Alan Quinlan says Saturday's November Test against Italy is a big opportunity for fringe players.

An unusual 26 man squad is settling in in the Windy City ahead of the weekend's clash with Conor O'Shea's Azzurri.

Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony and Rory Best are among the 14 players who have remained at home, but Leinster out-half Ross Byrne and versatile Ulster back Will Addison could earn their first caps.

The former Munster flanker says that although young players will get their chance, the priority will still be to win.

"I would think he would pack up the bench with a lot of experience - just to get the result, Joe Schmidt will want to get the result."

Quinlan also picked out one position he thinks will be crucial - the battle for the number nine shirt between John Cooney and Luke McGrath.

"I think given that Conor Murray will be out for a little bit more, who will be the back-up scrum-half and if Conor Murray wasn't to play who would start, that's the big question mark," he said.

