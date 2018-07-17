Ajax announce Daley Blind transfer with their very own Three Lions rendition

Three Lions might have started out as an England song, but its seeming popularity has extended abroad to the extent that Ajax have used it to announce a rather exciting transfer.

And it makes perfect sense when you learn that it is former Ajax youth player Daley Blind who is returning to the club from Manchester United, prompting this re-imagining of the Lightning Seeds number.

“He’s coming home, he’s coming home, he’s coming, Daley’s coming home…” the song begins, before such modified lines as: “Three stars on the shirt, Frank de Boer still gleaming, four more years of hurt.”

It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as the David Baddiel and Frank Skinner effort, but it does convey Ajax’s happiness that one of their own is returning to the fold after leaving in 2014 to move to the Premier League.

But I still see that tackle by Blind and when Daley Blind scored, Daley belting the ball, and Daley dancing…

