Airtricity League wrap: Late goal secures win between top two, Bohs win Dublin derby

Dundalk have overtaken Cork City at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a 92nd-minute own goal proved to be the winner at Turner’s Cross tonight.

With substitue Josh O’Hanlon having made an immediate impact after his introduction midway through the second half with an equaliser, it looked like City would remain a point clear at the summit.

However, Dundalk pressed hard in the closing stages and they got their reward when Ronan Murray’s cross from the left – intended for Patrick Hoban – richocheted in off City defender Seán McLoughlin.

The Lilywhites deserved their 2-1 win on the balance of the play, having had the better of the first half after weathering an early bright period by City.

Michael Duffy was lively on the left for Stephen Kenny’s side and, more than once, good Colm Horgan defending prevented chances from materialising though Hoban and Robbie Benson both went close.

Thirty seconds into the second half, Dundalk had the lead as Krisztian Adorján exchanged passes with Duffy before sending a low shot past Mark McNulty and Benson wasn’t far off making it 2-0.

City sought to mix things up by bringing on O’Hanlon and Karl Sheppard and they were level when Alan Bennett kept a corner alive by half-volleying the ball back in, allowing O’Hanlon to send a header past Gary Rogers.

Sheppard could have put City ahead from a Sadlier pass but his effort hit the outside of the post and went wide and from there Dundalk pushed on.

Hoban and Brian Gartland both had efforts off-target but there was still time for one more chance. Unfortunately for City and McLoughlin, it proved decisive.

At Dalymount Park, Bohemians eased their relegation fears slightly after beating St Pat's 1-0 tonight.

Bohs took the spoils in the Dublin derby with a Kevin Devaney strike into the top corner five minutes before the half-time break.

Limerick broke a run of 5 games without a win by defeatinging basement side Bray Wanders 2-1, all three goals coming in the first half.

Limerick went ahead courtesy of Cian Coleman on the 10-minute mark before Ronan Coughlan levelled for Bray seven minutes later.

However, they were level for a mere three minutes as Sean Heaney got the home side's second.

Shamrock Rovers remain fourth after beating Derry City 2-0 thanks to goals in each half of the 8pm game at Tallaght Stadium.

Daniel Carr scored just before the half-time whistle to give Rovers a 1-0 win lead which was doubled in the 65th minute by Joel Coustrain.

In the First Division, Drogheda United beat Cobh Ramblers 2-1 to move within four points of top spot.

The league leaders UCD fell to a 5-1 loss to Longford Town, while there were also wins for Shelbourne, Finn Harps and Wexford.

