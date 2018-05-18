Airtricity League review: Goals fly in as Dundalk, City, St Pat's and Limerick earn wins

It has been a night full of goals in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

There have been 22 goals across the four games taking place in the top flight.

The league leaders Dundalk have beaten Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park, Pat Hoban giving them an early lead after four minutes.

However, they had to wait until the 83rd minute for Sean Hoare to give them their second and ensure the points to stay ahead of Cork City at the top of the league.

City made it eight home league wins in a row this season as they sauntered past Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross.

The league champions never looked troubled against the bottom-of-the-table Seagulls, with Jimmy Keohane opening the scoring inside three minutes as he fired home from Barry McNamee’s good pass.

Settled by the early goal, City should have pushed on but were somewhat wasteful with their opportunities.

While they were rarely troubled, Bray did have a chance of an equaliser around the half-hour mark but defender Seán Heaney, unmarked from a Gary McCabe free kick, headed wide.

Just before half-time, City doubled their lead through defender Seán McLoughlin, who half-volleyed home after the impressive Garry Buckley had kept a McNamee corner alive, and the Rebel Army continued to dominate after the restart.

Kieran Sadlier could have made it 3-0 after a scuffed clearance by Bray goalkeeper Evan Moran only to shoot over, but the third did arrive when Cummins netted from close range after Evan Moran palmed a Sadlier cross out from under his crossbar.

Sub Karl Sheppard almost scored immediately after coming on, just failing to meet a Sadlier cross, but it was Sheppard who was responsible for setting up the fourth, providing the cross from Garry Buckley to head home.

Waterford's undefeated run at the RSC came to a crashing halt this evening after they were beaten 6-3 by Limerick, and ended the game with 10 men.

St Pat's climbed up to fourth by beating Derry City 5-2 at Richmond Park.