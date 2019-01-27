AIL round-up: Students from UCC and Dublin University both enjoy impressive wins

Three teams in the lower half of All-Ireland League Division 1A all won on Saturday as UCC and Dublin University claimed the scalps of Lansdowne and Clontarf respectively, while bottom side Terenure College swept past UCD for their first victory since October.

Young out-half James Taylor produced a man-of-the-match performance to pilot UCC to a tremendous 25-22 win over Lansdowne at the Mardyke. The defending champions came away with two bonus points, but Brian Walsh's charges, who have climbed out of the bottom two, triumphed thanks to Taylor's 10 points with the boot and tries from Matt Bowen, Brian O'Mahony and Michael Clune.

Trinity completed a superb season's double over Clontarf with a 29-21 bonus point success at College Park where number 8 Niall O'Riordan notched an 80th-minute match-winning try. Prop Giuseppe Coyne, who is part of the Ireland Under-20 Six Nations squad, started the try-scoring in the 21st minute before the students bounced back brilliantly from 14-7 and 21-19 deficits.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt's son Tim touched down twice in Terenure's impressive 49-21 dismissal of UCD at Lakelands, while JJ O'Neill took his league tally to six tries with a brace in Cork Constitution's 31-5 bonus point victory at Young Munster. Con are eight points clear at the summit, heading into the break for the Ireland Club international games against Scotland.

Meanwhile, Ulster hooker Adam McBurney crossed the whitewash as Malone won their top of the table clash in Division 1B, prevailing 21-17 at Old Wesley to move two points clear in the promotion race. Another of the province's front rowers, Tom O'Toole, scored a breakaway try as Ballynahinch won their Ulster derby with Ballymena, 19-14.

Adam Doherty's 75th-minute penalty guided Banbridge past St. Mary's College on an 18-16 scoreline and back up to second place, while captain Shane Layden's fourth try in three matches helped Buccaneers overcome Old Belvedere 20-12. Naas and City of Armagh drew 23-all with hooker Conor Doyle's late try earning the Kildare men a share of the spoils.

Ashbourne etched their name into the All-Ireland Junior Cup record books by defeating much-fancied Enniscorthy 16-11 in rain-soaked Edenderry to become the first ever three-in-a-row champions. Their talismanic captain Gavin Kennedy kicked 11 points, including the conversion of centre Mark Rooney's fifth-minute try from a grubber kick.

Division 1A

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 29 CLONTARF 21, College Park

Scorers for Dublin University: Tries: Giuseppe Coyne, Philip Murphy, Dan Sheehan, Niall O'Riordan; Cons: Michael O'Kennedy 3; Pen: Michael O'Kennedy

Scorers for Clontarf: Tries: Matt D'Arcy, Declan Adamson, Penalty try; Cons: David Joyce 2, Pen try con

HT: Dublin University 7 Clontarf 14

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan (capt); Donal Liddy, James Hickey, Philip Murphy, Jack Kelly; Mick O'Kennedy, Rowan Osborne; Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan, Dylan Doyle, Arthur Greene, Reuben Pim, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O'Riordan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Bart Vermeulen, Patrick Nulty, Conor Lowndes, James Fennelly.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; James McKeown, Sean O'Brien, Matt D'Arcy, Cian O'Donoghue; David Joyce, Peter Hoy; Niall Carson, Declan Adamson, Martin Kelly, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tony Ryan, Vinny Gavin, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Tom Ryan, James Hurley, Mark O'Sullivan, Con Kelly.

TERENURE COLLEGE 49 UCD 21, Lakelands Park

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries: Jack Aungier, Tim Schmidt 2, Adam La Grue, Sam Dardis 2, Stephen O'Neill; Cons: James Thornton 4; Pens: James Thornton 2

Scorers for UCD: Tries: Gavin Mullin, Penalty try, Liam Hyland; Cons: Stephen Murphy 2, Pen try con

TERENURE COLLEGE: Sam Coghlan Murray; Erik Wijten, Adam La Grue, Stephen O'Neill, Tim Schmidt; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Conor McCormack, Robbie Smyth, Jack Aungier, Adam Melia, Michael Melia (capt), Harrison Brewer, Stephen Caffrey, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Liam McMahon, Tiarnan Creagh, Conor O'Sullivan, Mark O'Neill, Sam Dardis.

UCD: Tim Carroll; Andy Marks, Gavin Mullin, Paul Kiernan, Cillian Burke; Stephen Murphy, Paddy Patterson; Sam Griffin, Bobby Sheehan, Liam Hyland, Brian Cawley, Tom Treacy, Jonny Guy, Alex Penny (capt), Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Sean Molony, Evin Coyle, Cian Prendergast, Nick Peters, Ian O'Kelly.

UCC 25 LANSDOWNE 22, the Mardyke

Scorers for UCC: Tries: Matt Bowen, Brian O'Mahony, Michael Clune; Cons: James Taylor 2; Pens: James Taylor 2

Scorers for Lansdowne: Tries: Willie Earle, Daniel McEvoy, Penalty try, Ronan Kelleher; Con: Pen try con

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Michael Clune, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Matt Bowen; James Taylor, John Poland; Shane O'Hanlon, Travis Coomey, Bryan O'Connor, Cian Barry, Andrew Davies, Daire Feeney (capt), Lee McSherry, Ryan Murphy.

Replacements: Paidi McCarthy, Daragh Fitzgerald, Brian O'Mahony, Cian Fitzgerald, Adam O'Connor.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Harry Brennan, Tom Roche, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, Alan Bennie; Martin Mulhall, Ronan Kelleher, Ian Prendiville, Willie Earle, Jack O'Sullivan, Joe O'Brien, Tom Murphy, Aaron Conneely.

Replacements: James Rael, Adam Boland, David O'Connor. Tim Murphy, Conor Murphy.

YOUNG MUNSTER 5 CORK CONSTITUTION 31, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers for Young Munster: Try: Derek Corcoran

Scorers for Cork Constitution: Tries: JJ O'Neill 2, Conor Kindregan, Rob Jermyn, Greg Higgins; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 3

YOUNG MUNSTER: Conor Hayes; Ed O'Keeffe, Jack Harrington, Evan O'Gorman, Derek Corcoran; Alan Tynan, Jack Lyons; Gavin Ryan, Shane Fenton, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Alan Kennedy (capt.), Conor Mitchell, Dan Walsh, John Foley.

Replacements: Ger Slattery, Paul Allen, Alan Ross, Shane Airey, Stephen Kerins.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Liam O'Connell; JJ O'Neill, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Jason Higgins; Gavin Duffy, Max Abbott, Dylan Murphy, Brian Hayes, Conor Kindregan, Joe McSwiney, Kevin Sheahan, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Brendan Quinlan, Patrick Casey, Ross O'Neill, Richard Cassidy, Greg Higgins.

SHANNON 7 GARRYOWEN 28, Thomond Park main pitch (played on Friday)

Scorers for Shannon: Try: Ronan Coffey; Con: Ben Daly

Scorers for Garryowen: Tries: Liam Coombes 2, Diarmuid Barron, Kevin Seymour, Peadar Collins; Pen: Peadar Collins

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Ikem Ugwueru, Pa Ryan, Ger Finucane, Eathon Moloney; Ben Daly, Jack Stafford; Conor Glynn, Ty Chan, Tony Cusack, Sean Walsh, Jade Kriel (capt), Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Luke Clohessy.

Replacements: Jordan Prenderville, Sam Karlsen, Ronan Coffey, Aran Hehir, Robbie Deegan.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Alex Wootton, Peadar Collins, David McCarthy, Liam Coombes; Jamie Gavin, Rob Guerin; Niall Horan, Liam Cronin, Andy Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Diarmaid Barron, Jack Daly, Tim Ferguson.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Mike O'Donnell, Sean Rennison, Evan Maher, Cian O'Shea.

DIVISION 1B:

BALLYNAHINCH 19 BALLYMENA 14, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers for Ballynahinch: Tries: Tom O'Toole, Rhys O'Donnell, George Pringle; Cons: Johnny McPhillips 2

Scorers for Ballymena: Tries: Michael Stronge, Darrell Montgomery; Cons: Tim Small 2

BALLYNAHINCH: Paddy Wright; Richard Reaney, Ross Adair, Ryan Wilson, Aaron Cairns (capt); Johnny McPhillips, Rhys O'Donnell; Jonny Blair, Zack McCall, Tom O'Toole, John Donnan, Jack Regan, Aaron Hall, Ollie Loughead, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Claytan Milligan, Ben Cullen, Keith Dickson, Robin Harte, George Pringle.

BALLYMENA: Rodger McBurney; Jordan Foster, Matthew Norris, Tim Small, Darrell Montgomery; Bruce Houston, Michael Stronge; Nacho Cladera Crespo, Jonny Spence, Chris Cundell, David Whann, Connor White, Connor Smyth, Marcus Rea (capt), Stephen Mulholland.

Replacements: Andrew Ferguson, Josh Bill, Jacques Bolger, Glenn Baillie, Dean Reynolds.

BANBRIDGE 18 ST. MARY'S COLLEGE 16, Rifle Park

Scorers for Banbridge: Tries: John Porter, Josh Cromie; Con: Adam Doherty; Pens: Adam Doherty 2

St. Mary's College: Try: Ruairi Shields; Con: Paddy O'Driscoll; Pens: Paddy O'Driscoll 3

BANBRIDGE: Robert Lyttle; Conor Field, Andrew Morrison, Jonny Little, Adam Doherty; Josh Cromie, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie. Alex Thompson, Chris Allen, Robin Sinton, Ethan Harbinson, Stevie Irvine.

Replacements: Andrew Jackson, Corrie Barrett, Dale Carson, Aaron Kennedy, Hugo Harbinson.

ST. MARY'S COLLEGE: Dave Fanagan; Craig Kennedy, Myles Carey, Marcus O'Driscoll (capt), Ruairi Shields; Conor Dean, Paddy O'Driscoll; Tom O'Reilly, Richard Halpin, Michael McCormack, Liam Corcoran, Hugo Diepman, Daragh McDonnell, David Aspil, Mark Fallon.

Replacements: Stephen O'Brien, Padraig Dundon, Daniel Lyons, Cormac Foley, Hugo Conway, Niall McEniff, Tim MacMahon.

BUCCANEERS 20 OLD BELVEDERE 12, Dubarry Park

Scorers for Buccaneers: Tries: Shane Layden, Simon Meagher; Cons: Luke Carty 2; Pens: Luke Carty 2

Old Belvedere: Tries: Eoin Sweeney, Karl Miller; Con: Steve Crosbie

BUCCANEERS: Callum Boland; Rory O'Connor, Shane Layden (capt), Kieran Joyce, Darragh Corbett; Luke Carty, Frankie Hopkins; Conan O'Donnell, John Sutton, Conor Kenny, Ruairi Byrne, Torin Rensford, Simon Meagher, Evan Galvin, Eoghan Masterson.

Replacements: Harry O'Reilly, Rory Grenham, Sean Masterson, Graham Lynch, Corey Reid, Michael Hanley, Liam Winnett.

OLD BELVEDERE: Daniel Riordan; Jack Keating, Tom Molony, Steve Crosbie (capt), Fergus Flood; Ben Carty, Peter O'Beirne; James Bollard, Ed Rossiter, Roman Salanoa, Jack Kelly, Connor Owende, Eoin Sweeney, Eoin O'Neill, Karl Miller.

Replacements: Ethan Baxter, Adam Howard, Gerard Hill, Sean Cribbin, Peter Maher.

NAAS 23 CITY OF ARMAGH 23, Forenaughts

Scorers for Naas: Tries: Conor Doyle, Peter Hastie; Cons: Peter Osborne 2; Pens: Peter Osborne 3

Scorers for City of Armagh: Tries: Neil Faloon, Chris Cousens, Ryan Purvis; Con: Cormac Fox; Pens: Cormac Fox 2

NAAS: Peter Osborne; Fionn Higgins, Andy Ellis, Fionn Carr, Niall Delahunt; Peter Hastie, Max Whittingham; Jack Barry, Conor Doyle, Adam Coyle, Colm Gorry, David Benn, Paul Monahan, Ruadhan McDonnell, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: Graham Reynolds, Jordan Duggan, Pierce Dargan, Richard Fahy, Ross Bailey-Kearney.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Ryan Purvis; Evin Crummie, Chris Colvin (capt), Chris Cousens, Shea O'Brien; Cormac Fox, Harry Doyle; Paul Mullen, Andrew Smyth, Phillip Fletcher, Peter Starrett, Josh McKinley, James Hanna, Robbie Whitten, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jonny Morton, Oisin Kiernan, Nigel Simpson, Ollie Millar, Gerard Treanor.

OLD WESLEY 17 MALONE 21, Energia Park, Donnybrook

Scorers for Old Wesley: Tries: David Poff, Cronan Gleeson; Cons: Rory Stynes 2; Pen: Rory Stynes

Scorers for Malone: Tries: Penalty try, Michael Shiels, Adam McBurney; Cons: Rory Campbell 2, Pen try con

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O'Callaghan, David Poff, James O'Donovan, Paul Harte (capt); Tom Clifford, Charlie O'Regan; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Cronan Gleeson, JJ O'Dea, Iain McGann, Darren Horan, Josh Pim, Paul Derham.

Replacements: Andrew McCrann, Ciaran McHugh, Conor Barry, Alan Jeffares, Craig Miller.

MALONE: Jack Owens; Rory Campbell, Josh Pentland, Nathan Brown, Andy Bryans; Callum Smith, Graham Curtis; Ben Halliday, Adam McBurney, Ross Kane, Michael Shiels, Matthew Dalton, Dave Cave, Ross Todd (capt), Joe Dunleavy.

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, Ryan Clarke, Shane Kelly, Mark O'Connor.

DIVISION 2A

Cashel 35 Queen's University 15, Spafield

Dolphin 19 UL Bohemians 23, Musgrave Park

Galwegians 5 Navan 7, Crowley Park

Highfield 40 Nenagh Ormond 22, Woodleigh Park

Old Crescent 49 Blackrock College 17, Rosbrien

DIVISION 2B

Greystones 26 Dungannon 8, Dr. Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys 21 Sunday's Well 12, Hatrick Park

Skerries 7 Belfast Harlequins 11, Holmpatrick

Sligo 17 Corinthians 18, Hamilton Park

Wanderers 7 MU Barnhall 38, Aviva Stadium back pitch

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 28 Ballina 46, Upritchard Park

Bruff 32 Malahide 17, Kilballyowen Park

City of Derry 19 Midleton 18, Craig Thompson Stadium, Judge's Road

Seapoint 23 Omagh 14, Kilbogget Park

Tullamore 11 Thomond 15, Spollanstown

ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP FINAL:

ASHBOURNE 16 ENNISCORTHY 11, Edenderry RFC

Scorers for Ashbourne: Try: Mark Rooney; Con: Gavin Kennedy; Pens: Gavin Kennedy 3

Scorers for Enniscorthy: Try: David O'Dwyer; Pens: Ivan Poole 2