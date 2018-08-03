Ahmed Musa moves to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr from Leicester City

Ahmed Musa has moved from Leicester City to Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club said.

Musa, 25, was the Foxes’ record signing when he moved to the King Power for £16.6million in 2016, but failed to hold down a place and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.

The Nigerian international found the net six times in 10 appearances at the Russian club, three times as many as he managed in his 21 Premier League appearances.

#ALNASSR signed a four year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed! pic.twitter.com/03gAQvOW6q — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 2, 2018

He scored twice at the World Cup, with both goals coming against Iceland in the Group D clash.

Al-Nassr said he had signed a four-year contract but did not disclose the transfer fee.

- Press Association