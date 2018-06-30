Aguero and Higuain on the bench as Argentina and France reveal teams

Argentina will start without either Sergio Aguero or Gonzalo Higuain for their World Cup last-16 clash with France.

Forward Cristian Pavon replaced Higuain in the only change from their vital group win against Nigeria, meaning Lionel Messi could be playing through the middle as a false nine.

France reverted to the side that started against Peru in their second group game, having rested the likes of Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe against Denmark.

Olivier Giroud starts up front for Les Bleus, with Antoine Griezmann also in the line-up.