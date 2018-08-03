After World Cup success everyone is jumping on the Irish Hockey bandwagon

The Irish hockey team made history last night.

After beating India on penalties, the women's team are into the World Cup semi-final.

Ayeisha McFerran's superb turn in goal along with goals in the shootout from Roisin Upton, Ali Meeke, and Chloe Watkins ensured this is a team that will live long in the memory.

Upton, speaking in the Irish Examiner, described the game as "tough, so tough" but said the Girls in Green had a real focus.

"We didn’t get the chances we would have liked but we held on to the end and once it came to the shoot-out, there was a number of people putting their hands up to take one. When that happens, you do feel confident."

The win against India sets up a semi-final with Spain and it's a game that will be close, as Upton states.

"Spain had a fantastic match against Germany; fair play to them. We played them four times in January and shared it two a piece so it will be very even. We are really looking forward it."

Needless to say, the whole nation is now firmly behind the Irish team.

The bandwagon is filling up and the country will be hoping to have a World Cup final to look forward to.

We wonnnnnnnnn where in the semi final. My heart my heart amazing and what a team! So proud. Maybe now Ireland will support these legends. These ladies each paid their own entry fee and look how proud they are making Ireland #HWC2018 #ireland 🏑🏑 — Onoir O'Brien (@OnoirB) August 2, 2018

People talked of England’s millionaire footballers as “inspirational” and “heroes” for reaching #WorldCup semifinal.



Here is a group from all parts of #Ireland who have *had to pay their own way* to hockey’s World Cup - and will play in the semifinal on Saturday.



Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/OTvSjlN4MM — Ian James Parsley (@ianjamesparsley) August 2, 2018

Lads, seriously though...already, what a summer it's been...between the hockey, the hurling has been EPIC, a great World Cup, first year of super 8s & Jack & Dani winning Love Island!!! 😁🏖😎 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) August 2, 2018

This is a phenomenal story. They came within a whisker of qualifying for the Olympics. Still an amateur squad, underfunded, but incredibly well prepared. Huge congrats to everyone involved with this squad & to those who helped get them here. 🇮🇪🍀 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) August 2, 2018

There's no doubt about it, #ireland is some sporting country. Brilliant stuff by the women's hockey team #teamireland #HWC2018@irishhockey — Declan Jordan (@decjordan) August 2, 2018

Still loads of room on the Hockey Bandwagon folks! Climb on in time for Friday. Tell your friends. #HWC2018 #irishhockey — Keith Walsh (@KeithWalsh2fm) August 2, 2018