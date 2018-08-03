After World Cup success everyone is jumping on the Irish Hockey bandwagon

Back to Hockey World Cup Sport Home

The Irish hockey team made history last night.

After beating India on penalties, the women's team are into the World Cup semi-final.

Ayeisha McFerran's superb turn in goal along with goals in the shootout from Roisin Upton, Ali Meeke, and Chloe Watkins ensured this is a team that will live long in the memory.

Upton, speaking in the Irish Examiner, described the game as "tough, so tough" but said the Girls in Green had a real focus.

"We didn’t get the chances we would have liked but we held on to the end and once it came to the shoot-out, there was a number of people putting their hands up to take one. When that happens, you do feel confident."

The win against India sets up a semi-final with Spain and it's a game that will be close, as Upton states.

"Spain had a fantastic match against Germany; fair play to them. We played them four times in January and shared it two a piece so it will be very even. We are really looking forward it."

Needless to say, the whole nation is now firmly behind the Irish team.

The bandwagon is filling up and the country will be hoping to have a World Cup final to look forward to.

KEYWORDS: Hockey, Ireland, Sport

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport