'After the World Cup I will look at everything': Simon Mignolet ponders Liverpool future
29/06/2018 - 17:52:00Back to Sport Home
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has hinted at uncertainty over his future at the club, indicating he will assess his position after the World Cup.
The 30-year-old was an unused substitute during Belgium’s 1-0 win over England in Kaliningrad on Thursday and expects to remain as deputy to Thibaut Courtois for the remainder of the tournament.
But he is unlikely to accept a long-term under-study role at Anfield, where the number-one jersey appears up for grabs.
Mignolet, who is contracted through to 2021, has not played since January but his replacement Loris Karius dropped two potentially career-defining clangers in the Champions League final.
Liverpool have been linked with a host of replacements, from Brazil number one Alisson to England pair Jack Butland and Nick Pope, but a firm move has yet to materialise.
“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup,” said Mignolet.
“I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”
🎬 Super save by @SMignolet ! 😊👏🔝— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 28, 2018
More video 👉 https://t.co/u2zQVVRUhf#REDTOGETHER 🇧🇪#WorldCup 🏆
🔜 #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/h8flj3jFF0
While Mignolet has been focusing on his international commitments he revealed the Reds’ goalkeeping coach had been touching base on behalf of the Anfield club.
“John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him,” he said.
“(But) at this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here