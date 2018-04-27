After 326 games, John Muldoon to lead out Connacht one last time

Back to Connacht Rugby Sport Home

Connacht's clash with Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday will be tinged with emotion as it marks John Muldoon's final appearance for the western province.

The Pro12 winning captain announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of the season and he will make his 327th and final appearance tomorrow.

Connacht native Muldoon made his debut in 2003 and led the team to their first ever trophy in 2016.

The Portumna man will bow out on Saturday and begin a new career - joining Connacht's Pro12 winning boss Pat Lam in Bristol as a defence coach.

Muldoon is named at Number 8 as usual for the visit of Leinster and will be flanked by Eoin McKeon and Jarrad Butler.

Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux are named in the second row with Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham in the front three.

Tiernan O’Halloran lines out at full-back alongside Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy on the wings while Grand Slam winner Bundee Aki joins Tom Farrell in the centre.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion are named as halfbacks.

Connacht team to face Leinster:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements:

Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.
KEYWORDS: Sport, John Muldoon, Rugby, Connacht

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport