After 326 games, John Muldoon to lead out Connacht one last time

Connacht's clash with Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday will be tinged with emotion as it marks John Muldoon's final appearance for the western province.

The Pro12 winning captain announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of the season and he will make his 327th and final appearance tomorrow.

Connacht native Muldoon made his debut in 2003 and led the team to their first ever trophy in 2016.

The Portumna man will bow out on Saturday and begin a new career - joining Connacht's Pro12 winning boss Pat Lam in Bristol as a defence coach.

After 15 years and 326 appearances, John Muldoon will lead the team out for the very last time…



John, this is what you mean to the people of Connacht.#ThanksMul

🎟 ➡️ https://t.co/4BdZ5dKMKz pic.twitter.com/5uNnTvrwOH — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 27, 2018

Muldoon is named at Number 8 as usual for the visit of Leinster and will be flanked by Eoin McKeon and Jarrad Butler.

Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux are named in the second row with Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham in the front three.

Tiernan O’Halloran lines out at full-back alongside Niyi Adeolokun and Matt Healy on the wings while Grand Slam winner Bundee Aki joins Tom Farrell in the centre.

Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion are named as halfbacks.

TEAM NEWS | Here it is, your Connacht starting XV for tomorrow's @PRO14Official clash with @leinsterrugby at The Sportsground!https://t.co/leMo6Npqx0 pic.twitter.com/npvguoStYj — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 27, 2018

Connacht team to face Leinster:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements:

Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.