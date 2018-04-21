Aer Lingus announce extra flights to Bilbao for Champions Cup Final

Aer Lingus has announced additional flights to Bilbao for European Champions Cup Final on May 12.

Following Leinster’s victory this afternoon, the airline has announced four additional services from Dublin to Bilbao.

Aer Lingus currently operates a three times weekly service from Dublin to Bilbao.

The four additional services from Dublin to Bilbao will be operated by a larger Airbus A330 aircraft offering 546 roundtrip journeys for fans.

These include:

Friday 11 May

EI2750 Dublin Bilbao 1420-1730

Saturday 12 May

EI2750 Dublin - Bilbao 07:05 -10:15

EI2751 Bilbao - Dublin 23:25 - 00:35 (next day arrival)

Sunday 13 May

EI2751 Bilbao - Dublin: 17:45-18:55

Tickets are on sale now at www.aerlingus.com and through the usual channels.

Should Munster win their semi-final clash against Racing 92 tomorrow, tickets for a specially scheduled ‘Fan Flight’ from Shannon will be on sale on Tuesday morning at 7am.

- Digital Desk