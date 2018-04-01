Aer Lingus announce extra Bordeaux flights to accommodate Munster Rugby fans
Colm O'Connor
Munster fans were last night scrambling to secure flights to Bordeaux for the province's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92.
Aer Lingus will operate additional flights to Bordeaux for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92: the first will depart on Friday, April 20 with the second on Sunday, April 22.
Both flights are from Dublin Airport.
A return flight, departing on Friday and returning on Sunday, was running at a cost of €335 last night,
Further details can be found at aerlingus.com.
Aer Lingus Director of Communications Declan Kearney said:
