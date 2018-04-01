Aer Lingus announce extra Bordeaux flights to accommodate Munster Rugby fans

Colm O'Connor

Munster fans were last night scrambling to secure flights to Bordeaux for the province's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92.

Aer Lingus will operate additional flights to Bordeaux for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92: the first will depart on Friday, April 20 with the second on Sunday, April 22.

Both flights are from Dublin Airport.

A return flight, departing on Friday and returning on Sunday, was running at a cost of €335 last night,

Aer Lingus Director of Communications Declan Kearney said:

We are delighted to continue our support for Irish rugby with these additional flights to Bordeaux for Munster fans. As official airline to the Irish Rugby team we are delighted to continue to bring home advantage for our provincial teams to rugby stadia abroad. We wish Munster the very best of luck.
