Aer Lingus announce extra Bordeaux flights to accommodate Munster Rugby fans

Colm O'Connor

Munster fans were last night scrambling to secure flights to Bordeaux for the province's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92.

Aer Lingus will operate additional flights to Bordeaux for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92: the first will depart on Friday, April 20 with the second on Sunday, April 22.

Both flights are from Dublin Airport.

A return flight, departing on Friday and returning on Sunday, was running at a cost of €335 last night,

Further details can be found at aerlingus.com.

Aer Lingus Director of Communications Declan Kearney said: