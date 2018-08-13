Adrian Mariappa signs new Watford deal

Adrian Mariappa has signed a new two-year contract with Watford, the Premier League club have announced.

The Jamaica international defender is in his second spell at Vicarage Road and has agreed terms on a deal that runs until 2020.

The 31-year-old came through the ranks at Watford and enjoyed seven years in the first-team before leaving for Reading.

After a brief spell in Berkshire, a move to Crystal Palace saw Mariappa spend three seasons in south London before he rejoined the Hornets in 2016.

Since returning to Watford he has made 38 appearances and was an unused substitute as Javi Gracia’s men started the new Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Brighton on Saturday.

- Press Association