Adama Traore joins Wolves on five-year deal

Wolves have completed the signing of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore for what is thought to be a club record transfer.

The Spaniard joins the Premier League new boys on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £18million.

The 22-year-old completed his medical on Tuesday morning before signing a five-year deal at Molineux.

“I’m so happy, it’s a great day for me and my family and hopefully for the team,” Traore told Wolves TV.

“I know the history of Wolves. It is a team with a big history and when people tell me I had the possibility of coming here I thought it was great.

“After that my mentality is to work every day and be prepared for whatever comes.”

Traore began his career in the Barcelona youth system and made a handful of first-team appearances at the Nou Camp before joining Aston Villa in August 2015.

He moved to Middlesbrough the following summer, scoring five goals in 71 appearances at the Riverside.

“I think Wolves are definitely ready for the Premier League,” Traore added.

Adama Traore speaks to Wolves TV for the first time after joining the club on a five-year-deal.



🗣🎥 pic.twitter.com/TgDvofUVTy — Wolves (@Wolves) August 8, 2018

“My mentality is to fit in to the tactics but I think how Wolves play will definitely suit me .

“Before I make any decision I know how they play, how they move, how the winger play.”

Traore becomes Wolves’ fifth summer summer following the arrivals of Rui Patricio, Jonny Castro Otto, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez.

