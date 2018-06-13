Abomination or standout? Liverpool's 'deep violet' away kit is getting very mixed reactions

By Stephen Barry

Liverpool have revealed their away kit for next season.

The 'deep violet' shade, previously used on the 2012/13 third kit, is described as "a striking alternative to the traditional red home strip".

Photos: Liverpool FC

They've also released a 'vivid cactus' green goalie's away kit.

The club says the "jacquard linear graphic" on the purple front reflects the architecture of Anfield’s Main Stand and the Alpha Orange branding is a continuation of last season’s third kit.

The jersey has been compared to...

Barney

Liverpool wheely bins

Highlighters

Roses' Hazel Whirl

Teletubbies' Tinky Winky

And James Milner's favourite...

There were some viceral bad reactions...

And some loved it too...

What do you think of it?
