Abomination or standout? Liverpool's 'deep violet' away kit is getting very mixed reactions

By Stephen Barry

Liverpool have revealed their away kit for next season.

The 'deep violet' shade, previously used on the 2012/13 third kit, is described as "a striking alternative to the traditional red home strip".

Photos: Liverpool FC

They've also released a 'vivid cactus' green goalie's away kit.

The club says the "jacquard linear graphic" on the purple front reflects the architecture of Anfield’s Main Stand and the Alpha Orange branding is a continuation of last season’s third kit.

The jersey has been compared to...

Barney

Nice to see Liverpool away kit colour is inspired by Barney the Dinosaur. Because Dinosaurs were walking the earth the last time they won the league pic.twitter.com/HUPHIJTbqj — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 13, 2018

Liverpool wheely bins

Loverly inspiration for the new Liverpool kit.... pic.twitter.com/oh9D7jtdHJ — Rob (@EliteWoy) June 12, 2018

Highlighters

I like the new #LFC 'deep violet' kit. Think New Balance does boss gear in general. Although it does feel like we're slowly working through these as our inspiration! pic.twitter.com/igRq4kCzo3 — Dan Crellin (@Dan_Crellin) June 13, 2018

Roses' Hazel Whirl

Teletubbies' Tinky Winky

And James Milner's favourite...

2nd May: "I might stretch myself to a Ribena!" 😂



26th May: 🍾❓



Will @JamesMilner be pushing the boat out tomorrow night in Kiev? pic.twitter.com/H78eyES6z1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 25, 2018

There were some viceral bad reactions...

You’re just trolling fans , no Fekir , no Alisson , then the release of this abomination? What have we done to deserve this , nightmare — keiran mccue (@kizYNWA) June 13, 2018

Just saved myself $75 — Leslie Harrington (@scouselez) June 13, 2018

Terrible absolutely terrible who came up with that like!! Purple has nothing to do with LFC its simple take the home kit & reverse the colours like they did in old days so if home kit is red and white just make away kit white and red. — Shamrock Red (@Shamrock_Gael) June 12, 2018

Don't mind the purple (just look at how nice some fiorentina kits have been) but not with the orange — redman17x (@mikethevike79) June 13, 2018

And some loved it too...

Surprisingly I love this — skinny legend loris 🍒♥️✨ (@firmihoe) June 13, 2018

Love love love it — Jessamine (@JessamineH10) June 13, 2018

I like it. It’s different. Great work guys. And the grey looks good too. Think I’ll get both. They’re more in you face than the classy home red. I’d prefer to stand out so well done. — Tommy (@CotteeTom) June 13, 2018

It looks better than the home jersey — ReliableRobertson26 (@ReliableRobo26) June 13, 2018

Oh my gosh... Thank you LiverpoolFC for this one, it's so lovely. — Goteh N. Doba (@dhnigeria) June 13, 2018

What do you think of it?