Abomination or standout? Liverpool's 'deep violet' away kit is getting very mixed reactions
Liverpool have revealed their away kit for next season.
The 'deep violet' shade, previously used on the 2012/13 third kit, is described as "a striking alternative to the traditional red home strip".
They've also released a 'vivid cactus' green goalie's away kit.
The club says the "jacquard linear graphic" on the purple front reflects the architecture of Anfield’s Main Stand and the Alpha Orange branding is a continuation of last season’s third kit.
The jersey has been compared to...
Barney
Liverpool wheely bins
Highlighters
Roses' Hazel Whirl
Teletubbies' Tinky Winky
And James Milner's favourite...
There were some viceral bad reactions...
And some loved it too...
What do you think of it?
